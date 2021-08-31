Barkat calls to re-examine IDF rules of engagement after Shmueli's death

Likud MK Nir Barkat has asked Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy to launch a commission of inquiry into the IDF's rules of engagement regarding Gaza, specifically regarding the confusing instructions given to soldiers on the ground.

This comes following the death of Border Police officer St.-Sgt. Barel Shmueli, who was shot by a Palestinian on the Gaza border in a riot last week.

"The government instructed the IDF to contain the rioters on the Gaza border and not cause Palestinian casualties ahead of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's trip to Washington," Barkat said in a statement, adding that the soldiers were left exposed and confused by these instructions.

"Shmueli's death has caused difficult questions to emerge regarding the political guidelines given to the military, and we need to investigate the connection between government-military directives and the on-the-ground operational malfunctions."