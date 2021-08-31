The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Barkat calls to re-examine IDF rules of engagement after Shmueli's death

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 31, 2021 15:06
Likud MK Nir Barkat has asked Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy to launch a commission of inquiry into the IDF's rules of engagement regarding Gaza, specifically regarding the confusing instructions given to soldiers on the ground.
This comes following the death of Border Police officer St.-Sgt. Barel Shmueli, who was shot by a Palestinian on the Gaza border in a riot last week. 
"The government instructed the IDF to contain the rioters on the Gaza border and not cause Palestinian casualties ahead of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's trip to Washington," Barkat said in a statement, adding that the soldiers were left exposed and confused by these instructions.
"Shmueli's death has caused difficult questions to emerge regarding the political guidelines given to the military, and we need to investigate the connection between government-military directives and the on-the-ground operational malfunctions."
Ra'am MK Iman Khatib-Yasin submits pledge of allegiance to Knesset
Jordan to release imprisoned Israeli businessman on bail
Woman suffers head injury after Palestinians throw stones at her car
Coronavirus in the IDF: 2,878 soldiers infected
Japan ends its Afghanistan evacuation
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2021 10:52 AM
Russia to run naval drills with Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2021 10:47 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 10,947 new cases, 719 serious cases
Bahraini Ambassador to Israel arrives in Tel Aviv
Hundreds of UK citizens still in Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2021 09:52 AM
Man arrested for threatening PM over social media after Shmueli death
Civilian helicopter crashes in northern Israel, two injured
Israeli teen arrested for assaulting bus driver over COVID mask
Abbas requests return of terrorists' bodies to PA - report
Murder in Haifa: 57-year-old Arab man was shot in his home
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands region near New Zealan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2021 06:19 AM
