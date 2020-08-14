IDF reports 295 active coronavirus cases

The IDF on Friday announced that 295 soldiers and IDF civilian employees were diagnosed with coronavirus, all of whom are in light condition, except for one who is in moderate condition.Some 3,798 additional soldiers are currently in home isolation.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com