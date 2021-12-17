IDF search for terror attackers: 'Sooner or later, we will find them'

From Thursday night to Friday, IDF and security forces searched the area near the terrorist attack that killed Yehuda Dimentman, 25, who was shot while in his car near the Shavei Shomron settlement in the northern West Bank.

A few Palestinian individuals, with a suspected connection to the cell members who carried out the attack, were arrested overnight, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit told KAN Radio on Friday morning. "Sooner or later, we will put our hands on those who carried out the attack last night," the IDF said.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Dimentman's funeral, with hundreds expected, will take place on Friday and will depart from the Shavei Shomron settlement, pass through the site of the attack and continue to Jerusalem.