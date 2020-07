On Wednesday, two situation assessments will be held between the IDF's General Operations Division, intelligence division, Central Command and Southern Command concerning the situation in the Gaza Strip and West Bank. The assessments are planned due to tensions surrounding promises to annex parts of the West Bank.

The IDF decided to send an additional brigade to the West Bank after a situation assessment and the discovery of breaches in the security fence in the West Bank, according to Walla! news. The brigade will back up the defense system in the area and help deal with illegal workers.