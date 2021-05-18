IDF ships eliminate targets off coast of Gaza Strip - report

Israeli warships attacked targets off the coast of the Gaza Strip early Tuesday morning, Maariv reported, citing Palestinian sources.At the same time, reports have come in of a series of Israeli airstrikes in the Strip, according to N12.Altogether Palestinian sources claimed more than 60 airstrikes were carried out in addition to naval attacks near near the shores of Rafah and Khan Yunis, Walla news added.Additionally N12 said that according to the Palestinian sources, Israeli planes bombed buildings near Al-Qatiba Square in the western region of the Strip early on Tuesday morning.This is an initial report.