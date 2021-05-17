Sirens in Northern Israel, rockets fall in Lebanon

Sirens were sounded late Monday night in Israel's Upper Galilee communities near the Lebanese border. Residents from the Misgav Am and Metulla area reported hearing sounds of an explosion.
Six rockets were launched from Lebanon, all of which fell in within Lebanese territory, the IDF reported. The IDF fired back towards the source of the rocket launch.As a result of the danger, bomb shelters have been opened in northern communities located within 0.4km of the border, N12 news said.
This is a developing story.
