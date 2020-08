An IDF soldier, allegedly involved in the murder of Abu Khdir, a 27-year-old from Shuafat, Jerusalem, was arrested on Sunday, according to a report by Ynet.The soldier's alleged involvement included sending his acquaintance to complete a drug deal with Abu Khdir. The police suspect that after the deal went wrong, the suspect pulled a handgun that was in his possession as part of his job in a security firm, and shot Abu Khdir who died on the spot.