The IDF soldier who was injured on Tuesday as a result being shot by another solider, has died, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced Friday.The victim, Yonatan Granot was 22 and served as an infantry soldier in the Bazelet battalion.Military Police are investigating the incident.Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem, where the solider was treated, announced that the family made the decision to donate his organs in hopes of helping others.