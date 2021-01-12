Border Police officer lightly injured in attempted stabbing at checkpoint

A Border Police officer was very lightly injured in a stabbing attempt in the Qalandiya checkpoint on Tuesday, Jerusalem police reported. According to the report, the assailant, a 51-year-old Nablus resident, approached the checkpoint without permission.
When security forces prevented him from entering the suspect began to become aggressive, pulled out a screwdriver and apparently tried to stab one of the security guards with a screwdriver.
The report claimed that the assailant had been neutralized and lightly injured before being taken in for questioning by security forces, who are still investigating the circumstances of the incident.
