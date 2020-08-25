The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

IDF strikes targets in southern Gaza Strip

"Recently, IDF fighter jets, tanks and aircraft attacked military bases and underground infrastructure of the Hamas terrorist organization in the southern Gaza Strip."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 25, 2020 05:45
A ROCKET IS fired toward Israel from the southern Gaza Strip in February. (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)
A ROCKET IS fired toward Israel from the southern Gaza Strip in February.
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)
The IDF struck targets in the southern area of the Gaza Strip the IDF said in a statement, confirming initial Palestinian reports.
According to the Palestinian reports, explosions were heard at the same time IDF aircraft entered the southern Gaza city of Rafah. 
"Recently, IDF fighter jets, tanks and aircraft attacked military bases and underground infrastructure of the Hamas terrorist organization in the southern Gaza Strip," the IDF said in a statement.
"The IDF conducts an ongoing situation assessment and acts firmly and resolutely against any attempt to carry out terrorist activity against the citizens of the State of Israel and the violation of its sovereignty."

The strike came in the early hours of Tuesday morning, following at least 36 fires that were started in the Gaza envelope, on Monday. 
For several weeks, the IDF has been striking the Gaza Strip and taking out terrorist targets such as a Hamas weapons storage facility in response to incendiary balloon attacks, which have caused hundreds of hectares of lands to burn in Israeli territory. On one occasion, a children's preschool was partially burned in a fire. 
The IDF strikes also come in response to occasional rockets sent from Gaza, which have been intercepted by the Defense Ministry's Iron Dome missile defense system. While the interception is safer than the rocket landing, rocket remnants still fall, landing and damaging houses, and sometimes causing injury. 
Other measure have been by the IDF and other security bodies to try and put an end to the incendiary balloons. Last week for example, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories fully closed down Gaza's fishing zone. 


Tags Gaza gaza strip air strike
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It's time for Europe to follow Germany's lead and ban Hezbollah By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel-UAE deal, who's to thank and what will it lead to? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Trump or Netanyahu, who to believe about the UAE – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El The obsession with Rabbi Nachman and Uman is the new idolatry By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Stop the election madness, it's time for a functioning coalition – comment By UDI SHAHAM

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
5 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by