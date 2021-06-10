IDF strikes two Fattah intelligence members in West Bank - report

According to the reports, a third individual was brought to hospital in serious condition for medical treatment.
The reports added that the two were shot in an altercation with undercover IDF soldiers and that additional Palestinians were arrested as well. Palestinian media identified the two men as Adham Yasser Aliwi, 23, and Tayseer Mahmoud Issa, 33.
This is a developing story.#صورة.. الشــ ـ/ ـهيدان أدهم ياسر عليوي، وتيسير محمود عيسة واللذين يعملان في جهاز الاستخبارات، حيث ارتقيا خلال اشتباك مسلح مع قوات الاحتلال في جنين، فجر اليوم . pic.twitter.com/gZ5qvWgtws— المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) June 10, 2021