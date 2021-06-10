IDF strikes two Fattah intelligence members in West Bank - report

According to the reports, a third individual was brought to hospital in serious condition for medical treatment.

Palestinian media identified the two men as Adham Yasser Aliwi, 23, and Tayseer Mahmoud Issa, 33.

#صورة .. الشــ ـ/ ـهيدان أدهم ياسر عليوي، وتيسير محمود عيسة واللذين يعملان في جهاز الاستخبارات، حيث ارتقيا خلال اشتباك مسلح مع قوات الاحتلال في جنين، فجر اليوم . pic.twitter.com/gZ5qvWgtws June 10, 2021

The IDF struck two Palestinians overnight Wednesday in the West Bank city of Jenin, who, according to Palestinian media, were members of Fattah's intelligence wing.