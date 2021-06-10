The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IDF strikes two Fattah intelligence members in West Bank - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 10, 2021 04:27
The IDF struck two Palestinians overnight Wednesday in the West Bank city of Jenin, who, according to Palestinian media, were members of Fattah's intelligence wing. 
According to the reports, a third individual was brought to hospital in serious condition for medical treatment. 
The reports added that the two were shot in an altercation with undercover IDF soldiers and that additional Palestinians were arrested as well. 
Palestinian media identified the two men as Adham Yasser Aliwi, 23, and Tayseer Mahmoud Issa, 33. 
This is a developing story. 
