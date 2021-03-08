IDF thwarts attempted stabbing attack in West Bank

The IDF thwarted an attempted stabbing attack in the Palestinian town of Tubas in the West Bank, north of Nablus, on Sunday night, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
A terrorist attempted to stab a soldier operating in the town. The soldier pushed off the terrorist and commander at the scene spotted the terrorist and shot him. The soldier was lightly wounded and treated at the scene.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056
Fax: 03-5613699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll
Free number 1-800-448-9291
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com