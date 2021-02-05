Guard shoots Palestinian terrorist trying to infiltrate farm in Binyamin



המחבל ניסה לחדור לביתו של אחד העובדים בחווה. ככל הנראה בין השניים התפתח עימות פיזי ועובד נוסף ששהה במקום פתח בירי לעבר המחבל. המחבל נוטרל. כוחות צה״ל סורקים במרחב לפני זמן קצר הגיע מחבל עם רכבו לחוות שדה אפרים שבמרחב החטיבה המרחבית "אפרים".המחבל ניסה לחדור לביתו של אחד העובדים בחווה. ככל הנראה בין השניים התפתח עימות פיזי ועובד נוסף ששהה במקום פתח בירי לעבר המחבל. המחבל נוטרל. כוחות צה״ל סורקים במרחב February 5, 2021





The terrorist was neutralized. IDF forces are scanning the area for more suspicious activity. The terrorist arrived with his vehicle at the Ephraim Field Farm and tried to break into the home of one of the farm workers. Apparently, a physical confrontation arose between the two and another worker who was at the scene opened fire at the terrorist.The terrorist was neutralized. IDF forces are scanning the area for more suspicious activity.



Last week, another terrorist attack was also thwarted by Shin Bet and border police anti-terror officers. The Palestinian resident of Kabatiya that security forces arrested was caught with two explosive devices, two M-16 rifles, loaded magazines, hand grenades, and a combat vest and helmet. He was arrested in his vehicle, where he was sitting with two others, and was transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

A Palestinian attempting to infiltrate the "Sde Ephraim" agricultural farm near the Neria settlement in Binyamin was shot by a farm guard, according to an Israel Defense Forces tweet.