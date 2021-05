The IDF announced on Wednesday afternoon that it will demolish the home of the man who shot at three Israeli civilians at the Tapuah Junction in the West Bank on Sunday, May 2.Muntasir Shalabi, from the town of Turmus Aiya near Ramallah, drove up to the junction and shot out the window, killing 19-year-old Yehuda Guetta, and wounding two of his friends.The IDF has informed his family of the demolition plans.