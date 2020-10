At the direction of the IDF Chief of Staff lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, the head of the IDF Operations Division and his counterpart, the head of the Israel Police Operations Division, agreed on Saturday evening that, in the coming days, IDF troops who have recently been tasked with assisting in enforcing traffic restrictions will be replaced by Border Patrol forces.

IDF troops will subsequently replace Border Patrol forces, reinforcing their missions in the Judea and Samaria area.