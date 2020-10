The three quarantine options for soldiers include either quarantining at home, quarantining in their unit if there are suitable conditions and quarantining at facilities run by the IDF's Manpower Directorate.

Each unit will be responsible for ensuring that its soldiers follow quarantine and testing regulations.

The IDF updated its coronavirus guidelines on Wednesday, allowing soldiers in closed units to quarantine at home instead of in IDF facilities, as long as quarantine regulations can be upheld.