Yaniv Sherer, director of the Barzilai Medical Center, said on Monday that given the rise in the number of infected with coronavirus, a sudden round of violence between Hamas and Israel would cause major complications for the already overwhelmed hospital in terms of its ability to treat patients, according to Ynet.

In addition, we activated our sheltered, underground internal ward, meant to be used during periods of escalation," said Sherer. "We turned an internal ward to a 'coronavirus ward' during Yom Kippur.

"If we find ourselves fighting on two fronts – that is, against the coronavirus and in Gaza – we will be in trouble, because the internal wards have reached their full capacity."

