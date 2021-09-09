Ashdod rape case: Three indictments issued

The State Attorney Office's Southern District handed down indictments on Thursday to Igor Kaplonov, 33, Ron Goltzman, 29, and Baruch Aronov, 36, all of Ashdod, for the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl at a hotel in Ashdod back in 2015.
The now 21-year-old woman filed a complaint earlier this year.
She told investigators that when she was 14, she took a taxi to Ashdod and was drugged by her driver, Aronov, who then took her to a hotel where he committed serious sexual acts against her and then invited his friends to the hotel room where they followed suit.