Police have arrested two more suspects, aged 29 and 33 from Ashdod and Ashkelon respectively, in connection to the gang rape of a girl at a hotel in Ashdod in 2015, Hebrew media reported on Wednesday.

Both suspects were brought into questioning.

Earlier this week, the main suspect, 36, from Ashdod, was arrested and allegedly drugged the girl, who was then 14, and then with his friends committed serious sexual offenses against her.