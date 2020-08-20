16-year-old gang-raped by dozens of men in Eilat

Approximately one week ago, a 16-year-old girl was raped by a crowd of men while staying in the Red Sea Hotel in Eilat. She had been walking back to one of the hotel rooms that her and her friends were staying in so as to use the restroom when she was attacked.
The girl came after the incident, upon her return home, to the police station in Ashkelon and told the investigators about the serious incident. The girl was allegedly violently raped
by dozens of men when she was inebriated during her trip to the southernmost part of Israel.A handful of suspects were arrested since the complaint was filed with the police on Friday. A special investigative team was compiled by the police in order to attempt to locate the large number of suspects.
The Red Sea Hotel manager claimed, according to Ynet news, that the violent incident "did not happen at our hotel." However, the complaint filed with the police states that the incident occurred at the hotel.
One of the suspects was arrested on Wednesday night after text messages were found between him and the victim in which he claimed that there was footage of the incident, according to Ynet. The suspect, a 27-year-old man
, later claimed that he had not written the text messages, but rather that someone had used his phone.
When he attended the Ashkelon Magistrate Court, whereupon his arrest was extended, the suspect claimed that he had been there for part of the incident and part of it, he had been in his room, but he could not stop the approximately 30 men from raping the minor. "He feared them," the suspect's attorney, Ofra Siboni, claimed. "She called them," she added, attempting to blame the victim.
"No one yelled, 'help,'" the attorney concluded. "It became a problem when someone spoke with her over text and told her there was footage of the incident."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his revolt on Thursday morning after the incident was revealed. "It is shocking, there is no other word. It is not only a crime against the girl, it is a crime against humanity itself that deserves all condemnation and those responsible must be brought to justice."
"Since yesterday I want to understand, and cannot – what is a man trying to prove when he stands in a crowded line with dozens of men on the way to a room in which a young... girl is laying?" Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz tweeted following the incident.
"The only thing that you have proven is the lowliness of mind and morality that can be reached," he concluded, directing his message towards the criminals who perpetrated the rape. "And for the complainant, it is important for me to say: My heart is with you, you are not alone."
Yamina MK and former justice minister Ayelet Shaked responded to the incident, tweeting, "The punishment should be severe and quick. The treatment of a girl should be sensitive after her youth has been robbed of her by animals. Real and penetrating care is needed... in the education system."
MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu), head of the Knesset Committee for the Advancement of Women and Gender Equality, said that it is "again a shocking affair in which the life of a girl and her family were ruined.
"The absurdity is that in the hospital in Eilat, there is no designated room for rape victims, where samples can be collected and the victim treated," he continued. "Next week, I will hold an emergency discussion in the Committee for the Advancement of Women and Gender Equality to oblige the government to allocate the budget for the opening of [such a room] in additional hospitals."
"There are no words that can describe the deep shock from the impact of the rape in Eilat," said Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. "I expect the Israel Police to act quickly and thoroughly to get to the investigative truth so that all of the criminals involved in the affair will be brough to punishment in the full severity of the law."