The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

16-year-old gang-raped by dozens of men in Eilat

The girl was allegedly violently raped by dozens of men when she was inebriated during her trip to the southernmost part of Israel.

By TAMAR BEERI  
AUGUST 20, 2020 12:15
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative] (photo credit: REUTERS)
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Approximately one week ago, a 16-year-old girl was raped by a crowd of men while staying in the Red Sea Hotel in Eilat. She had been walking back to one of the hotel rooms that her and her friends were staying in so as to use the restroom when she was attacked.
The girl came after the incident, upon her return home, to the police station in Ashkelon and told the investigators about the serious incident. The girl was allegedly violently raped by dozens of men when she was inebriated during her trip to the southernmost part of Israel.A handful of suspects were arrested since the complaint was filed with the police on Friday. A special investigative team was compiled by the police in order to attempt to locate the large number of suspects.
The Red Sea Hotel manager claimed, according to Ynet news, that the violent incident "did not happen at our hotel." However, the complaint filed with the police states that the incident occurred at the hotel.
One of the suspects was arrested on Wednesday night after text messages were found between him and the victim in which he claimed that there was footage of the incident, according to Ynet. The suspect, a 27-year-old man, later claimed that he had not written the text messages, but rather that someone had used his phone.
When he attended the Ashkelon Magistrate Court, whereupon his arrest was extended, the suspect claimed that he had been there for part of the incident and part of it, he had been in his room, but he could not stop the approximately 30 men from raping the minor. "He feared them," the suspect's attorney, Ofra Siboni, claimed. "She called them," she added, attempting to blame the victim.
"No one yelled, 'help,'" the attorney concluded. "It became a problem when someone spoke with her over text and told her there was footage of the incident."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his revolt on Thursday morning after the incident was revealed. "It is shocking, there is no other word. It is not only a crime against the girl, it is a crime against humanity itself that deserves all condemnation and those responsible must be brought to justice."
"Since yesterday I want to understand, and cannot – what is a man trying to prove when he stands in a crowded line with dozens of men on the way to a room in which a young... girl is laying?" Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz tweeted following the incident.
"The only thing that you have proven is the lowliness of mind and morality that can be reached," he concluded, directing his message towards the criminals who perpetrated the rape. "And for the complainant, it is important for me to say: My heart is with you, you are not alone."
Yamina MK and former justice minister Ayelet Shaked responded to the incident, tweeting, "The punishment should be severe and quick. The treatment of a girl should be sensitive after her youth has been robbed of her by animals. Real and penetrating care is needed... in the education system."
MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu), head of the Knesset Committee for the Advancement of Women and Gender Equality, said that it is "again a shocking affair in which the life of a girl and her family were ruined.
"The absurdity is that in the hospital in Eilat, there is no designated room for rape victims, where samples can be collected and the victim treated," he continued. "Next week, I will hold an emergency discussion in the Committee for the Advancement of Women and Gender Equality to oblige the government to allocate the budget for the opening of [such a room] in additional hospitals."
"There are no words that can describe the deep shock from the impact of the rape in Eilat," said Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. "I expect the Israel Police to act quickly and thoroughly to get to the investigative truth so that all of the criminals involved in the affair will be brough to punishment in the full severity of the law."


Tags Eilat rape crime
Poland's foreign minister resigns
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 11:57 AM
Coronavirus: 1,637 new patients - 403 in serious condition
Russia says US statements on fresh imposition of Iran sanctions absurd
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 11:17 AM
Three teenagers indicted for assault of taxi driver
Palestinian shot by IDF, killed near Ramallah - report
Iran unveils locally made surface-to-surface ballistic missile
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 10:33 AM
Gaza Hanun stream overflows with sewage - in Israeli territory
Ukraine reports record daily high of 2,134 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 10:04 AM
Gmail experiencing worldwide service disruption
El Al will resume flights on September 21 - report
India reports record daily jump of 69,652 in coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 07:45 AM
Palestinian shot while carrying firebomb - IDF
Trump says directing Pompeo to notify UN of intent to 'snapback' sanction
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 01:40 AM
US A-G won't seek death penalty for British ISIS execution squad members
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2020 10:46 PM
UN tribunal verdict does not concern Hezbollah, says MP
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2020 10:37 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by