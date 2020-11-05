Interior Minister decides to open Jordan River crossing - report

Interior Minister Arye Deri decided on Thursday that the Jordan River crossing will open on Tuesday.The decision was made after a meeting with relevant authorities, including representatives from the Foreign Ministry, the National Security Council, the Police, the Transportation Ministry, the Health Ministry and the Homefront Command. At the meeting, officials discussed the health and security repercussions of opening the crossing before Deri made the decision.There is still no decision about the Taybeh crossing and Deri instructed the National Security Council and the Health Ministry to coordinate with Egypt on the logistical details of opening this crossing.Deri asked that the relevant authorities present information in two weeks so that he can decide about the crossing.