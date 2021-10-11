The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iran hacked US and Israeli defense tech companies - Microsoft

The hacking "likely supports the national interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Microsoft said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 11, 2021 21:30
Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi gestures at a news conference in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2021. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi gestures at a news conference in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2021.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
The Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) announced on Monday that Iranian hackers successfully targeted US and Israeli defense technology companies.
In addition, Persian Gulf ports of entry and global maritime transportation companies with business presence in the Middle East were also targeted.
The hacking "likely supports the national interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Microsoft said.
The companies hacked included defense companies that support US, EU, and Israeli government partners producing military-grade radars, drone technology, satellite systems, and emergency response communication systems.
Microsoft assessed that Iran's targeting of these defense tech companies "supports Iranian government tracking of adversary security services and maritime shipping in the Middle East."
A hacker is being depicted in this illustrative photo (credit: Courtesy)A hacker is being depicted in this illustrative photo (credit: Courtesy)
This is a developing story.


Tags Israel Iran technology hack
