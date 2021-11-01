The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iran navy thwarts 'pirate attack' on oil tanker in Gulf of Aden - report

Four ships each carrying six armed pirates attempted to hijack the tanker, which was heading for the Bab-el Mandeb Strait, but were warded off after an Iranian Navy escort squad fired warning shots.

By MICHAEL STARR, AARON REICH  
NOVEMBER 1, 2021 10:30
A boat of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) sails, at undisclosed place off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran August 22, 2019. (photo credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA VIA REUTERS)
A boat of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) sails, at undisclosed place off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran August 22, 2019.
(photo credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA VIA REUTERS)
Iran's Navy has reportedly thwarted an attempted "pirate attack" on an oil tanker sailing for the Gulf of Aden, south of Yemen and past the Red Sea, Iranian media reported.
Four ships each carrying six armed pirates attempted to hijack the tanker, which was heading for the Bab-el Mandeb Strait, but were warded off by an Iranian Navy escort squad aboard the vessel, according to Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency.
The report claimed the pirates tried to hijack the vessel but were scared off by warning shots, which is in line with many attempted pirate attacks.
This is not the only reported instance of Iranian naval forces repelling pirate attacks on their ships in the region. In mid-October, state television reported that five pirate ships attacked two oil tankers, but were repelled by Iranian forces.
The Bab-el Mandeb Strait is one of the most vital waterways in the world, flowing into the Red Sea, one of the most important global shipping routes. Its narrowness makes it a prime spot for pirate attacks, as does its proximity to the Somali coast, from where many pirates in the region originate.
BAB-EL MANDEB, a key maritime chokepoint between the Arabian peninsula and African continent, was a focal point of Somali piracy. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)BAB-EL MANDEB, a key maritime chokepoint between the Arabian peninsula and African continent, was a focal point of Somali piracy. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The UK Maritime and Trade Organization (UKMTO) reported in their quarterly report that piracy attacks were down though non-piracy incidents (such as drone strikes) were on the rise, but UKMTO tends to only record engagements and not incidents in which pirates were warded off. 
These attacks tend to be carried out by fast mobile ships that approach the vessels, with the pirates then boarding using ladders and holding the ship and crew out for ransom.
Piracy has severely declined in recent years due to the prevalence of armed security aboard vessels as well as the presence of coalition naval forces in the area.
Iran also claims that its navy has increased its presence in the area to protect shipping, Tasnim reported.
The country has also been sending more oil tankers through the Red Sea towards Lebanon to provide oil amid the ongoing fuel crisis at the behest of the Iran-aligned terrorist group Hezbollah, though this has been opposed by the Lebanese government, who consider it a breach of sovereignty.
Tzvi Joffre and Reuters contributed to this report.


