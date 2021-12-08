Iranian missiles and oil revealed to have been seized in US Navy raids

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

It was revealed that the US Navy had confiscated approximately 1.1 million barrels of oil and hundreds of missiles from several Iranian vessels in the Arabian Sea late in 2019 and early 2020, the US Department of Justice announced on Wednesday night.These seizures represent the largest-ever American seizure of Iranian fuel and weapons to have been officially acknowledged by the US government.The two weapons caches of 171 surface-to-air missiles and eight anti-tank missiles were alleged by the DOJ to have belonged to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and were destined for Houthi militants in Yemen.The petroleum seizures of approximately 1.1 million barrels of petroleum products from four foreign-flagged vessels were also conducted in the vicinity of the Arabian Sea. The shipments were allegedly destined for Venezuela.“The actions of the United States in these two cases strike a resounding blow to the Government of Iran and to the criminal networks supporting Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. “The Department of Justice will continue to use all available tools to combat the threats posed by terrorist organizations and all those who seek to harm the United States and its allies.”This is a developing story.