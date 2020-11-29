Iranian parliament approves plan to withdraw further from nuclear deal

The plan sets deadlines for multiple steps to be taken to accelerate and improve Iran's nuclear infrastructure and production.

The decision was made in the aftermath of the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Iranian officials have blamed Israel for the assassination.

As part of the plan, Iran will suspend supervisory access to its nuclear facilities beyond those required as part of the IAEA's Additional Protocol within two months of the adoption of the law.

The parliamentary motion added that if the European parties to the agreement begin observing their obligations within three months of approval of the law, then the Iranian government will discuss a full return to the JCPOA obligations. The plan will also include measures to increase uranium enrichment and accumulation and redesign the Arak heavy water reactor.

