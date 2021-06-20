The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant has emergency shutdown - state TV

Iran has witnessed dozens of mysterious fires and explosions across the country since mid-2020, many near nuclear facilities.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 20, 2021 21:44
A VIEW of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, 1,200 km. south of Tehran, in 2010 (photo credit: REUTERS)
A VIEW of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, 1,200 km. south of Tehran, in 2010
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant has had an emergency shutdown, Iranian state TV said on Sunday,
Originally, an official told state TV, "it has been temporarily shutdown since yesterday for technical overhaul, which will continue for a few days." 
Last month, a massive fire broke out near the Islamic Republic's only functioning nuclear power plant in Bushehr. Last July, the city of Bushehr saw another large fire break out at the Delvar Shipyard.
Iran has witnessed dozens of mysterious fires and explosions across the country since mid-2020, many near nuclear facilities.
In addition to the fires plaguing the plant, Iran said in March that Bushehr could stop operating this year altogether as the country struggles to keep the unit running due to financial troubles caused by American sanctions, the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) reported.
This is a developing story.



