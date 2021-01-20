The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Iran's Rouhani urges Biden to return to 2015 nuclear deal

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 20, 2021 09:09
DUBAI- Iran's President Hassan Rouhani urged US President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday to return to the 2015 nuclear deal and lift crippling sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
"The ball is in the U.S. court now. If Washington returns to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, we will also fully respect our commitments under the pact," Rouhani said in a televised cabinet meeting.
"U.S. President Donald Trump's political career is over today and his 'maximum pressure' policy on Iran has completely failed," Rouhani added. 


Tags hassan rouhani iran nuclear Iran Nuclear Deal iran nuclear talks iran nuclear threat iran us nuclear talks rouhani nuclear deal Nuclear Disarmament Nuclear Deal
COVID-19 shots to cost $3 to $10 under African Union vaccine plan
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2021 09:24 AM
Netflix profits increase by 25% in 2020
Coronavirus in Israel: 8,511 sick on Tuesday, numbers trending downwards
CDC says 15.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in US
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2021 08:43 AM
Trump has discussed starting new party
IDF retaliates to Hamas rocket by striking guard posts
Coronavirus: 201,000 Israelis vaccinated Tuesday, 2.3 million vaccinated
Trump is expected to grant clemency to various individuals
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2021 06:51 AM
YouTube bans Trump for another week over inauguration violence concerns
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2021 12:24 AM
Brazil registers 1,192 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/19/2021 11:55 PM
US soldier arrested for attempting to assist ISIS - DOJ
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/19/2021 09:46 PM
Rocket launched into Israel from northern Gaza, lands in open field
Syrian state media says loud explosions heard in Homs city
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/19/2021 07:59 PM
Basketball and soccer leagues to resume games during lockdown
  • By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
  • 01/19/2021 07:40 PM
Two National Guard pulled from inauguration duty after vetting
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/19/2021 07:10 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by