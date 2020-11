"What a spectacle!" tweeted Khamenei. "One says this is the most fraudulent election in US history. Who says that? The president who is currently in office. His rival says Trump intends to rig the election! This is how #USElections & US democracy are."

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made fun of the disputes between US President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden over election results in the first official Iranian response to the US elections on Wednesday evening.