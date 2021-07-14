Israel & PA investigating death of Jerusalem resident with stab wounds

Israel Police have opened an investigation into a possible murder that occurred on Tuesday night in the West Bank town of Eizariya, close to Ma’aleh Adumim.The deceased, an east Jerusalem resident in his 30s, was found with visible stab wounds on his body, according to the Judea and Samara police spokesperson. Palestinian Authority police spokesperson Colonel Louay Irzeigat confirmed the death as well, adding that PA authorities are investigating the incident.Israel Police forces and forensic investigators entered the village during the night to begin compiling evidence.This is a developing story.