The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Israel, India to resume free trade talks

Lapid thanked Jaishankar for his visit, marking the start of celebrations of 30 years of ties between the countries.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
OCTOBER 18, 2021 12:56
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid with India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (photo credit: AVI HAYUN/FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid with India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
(photo credit: AVI HAYUN/FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Israel and India aim to sign a free trade agreement by the middle of 2022, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar announced on Monday.
Free trade negotiations between the countries are set to resume in November.
Lapid thanked Jaishankar for his visit, marking the start of celebrations of 30 years of ties between the countries.
“We see India as an important ally for many years,” Lapid stated. “India also brings new opportunities for cooperation.”
Jaishankar and Lapid also participated in a ceremony with Energy Minister Karin Elharrar, in which Israel joined the International Solar Alliance, which India and France established in 2015. Joining the alliance will allow Israel to contribute its knowledge and experience on solar power.
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid with India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (credit: AVI HAYUN/FOREIGN MINISTRY) Foreign Minister Yair Lapid with India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (credit: AVI HAYUN/FOREIGN MINISTRY)
“Joining the ISA, along with over 80 countries that are blessed with sunlight and are advancing solar energy, will allow Israel to contribute and gain from the global battle against climate change and promote solutions together for a greener future,” Elharrar said.
Elharrar expressed hope that Israel’s membership in the ISA will encourage Israeli entrepreneurs to bring about new developments in the area of solar energy. 
Jaishankar's visit comes amid a warming of ties between Delhi and Jerusalem since the election of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of India in 2014. Modi visited Israel in 2017.
Jaishankar and Lapid discussed further cooperation in the areas of water and agriculture, which the Foreign Ministry said has become a central element in relations between the countries.
The foreign ministers also agreed on mutual recognition of their countries’ vaccine certificates.
Lapid said that Israel and India helped one another during the COVID-19 pandemic: “That is how friends and partners act.”
The ministers also visited the Shalva Center, which provides services for people with disabilities and their families.
Jaishankar met with Israeli and Indian business leaders on Sunday evening, calling to increase trade ties between the countries.
“We regard Israel as our most trusted and most innovative partners,” he said.
His trip also began during the Blue Flag aerial exercise in Israel, in which the Israeli, Indian, American, German, Italian, French, Greek and UK air forces took part.
Zev Stub contributed to this report.


Tags Yair Lapid india india israel relations
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's snub is shameful to himself, but also to the country

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jenny Aharon New

The Israeli-Polish rift can only be repaired by talking - opinion

 By JENNY AHARON
Itamar Marcus

A US consulate in Jerusalem will re-divide the city - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Ruthie Blum

Sex, the Jewish Agency and Israel’s clueless intelligence minister - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Dov Lipman

The Knesset needs an Aliyah Committee - opinion

 By DOV LIPMAN
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

Apophis: What you should know about the asteroid skimming by Earth in 2029

An asteroid is seen falling to Earth, breaking apart in the atmosphere (illustrative).
4

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
5

‘Jewish supremacy’ conspiracy theory spread on Irish parliament floor

MEMBERS OF Students for a Just Palestine protest a scheduled lecture by Ambassador to Ireland Ze’ev Boker at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by