Israel looks into free coronavirus tests to solve flights deadlock

Israel is looking into making coronavirus tests free-of-charge if provided by the nation’s large healthcare providers to allow people the chance to fly to "green states," Channel 13 reported on Tuesday.Green states, which are nations with low COVID-19 infection rates, currently don’t accept Israeli passport holders as Israel is considered a "red state" due to its high infection rate. While the government reported it would present a national plan to reopen the skies on August 16, it’s unclear how citizens will know they are healthy before their flights.The free tests are meant serve as a solution while a lab is being built at Ben-Gurion Airport.If green states will allow Israelis in, citizens of those countries would likely be allowed into Israel. Yet at this point the government has yet to commit to such measures nor did it reveal which countries would be considered for such a list.