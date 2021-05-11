Israel not ready for a ceasefire – official

“Hamas fired a bunch of rockets, and then of course they want a ceasefire, that's perfect for them, they don't have to pay a price for firing on Jerusalem and then 500 rockets,” the official said.

“There will be a ceasefire when we're ready for it,” he added.

The official would not confirm or deny a report on Channel 12 News that Israel declined an Egyptian offer to negotiate a ceasefire, nor that Egypt put forward an offer at all.

Israel will not negotiate a ceasefire before Hamas pays a price for its attacks, a senior Israeli official said on Tuesday.