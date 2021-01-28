Israel targeted by Hezbollah hacker group, remained unnoticed for 5 years

Companies in the US, UK, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Israel and the PA were attacked by a hacker group called Lebanese Cedar, which seems to be linked to Hezbollah, according to ClearSky Cyber Security.The group has been operating since 2012, according to the report. ClearSky believes that many other companies have been hacked and had information stolen by Lebanese Cedar over periods of months and years. Some 254 infected servers were found worldwide. Most of the victims were from telecommunications and IT, hosting, communications and hosting and applications companies.Targeted companies include Vodafone Egypt, Secured Servers LLC in the US, Hadara in the PA and Etisalat in the UAE.ClearSky added that the Lebanese Cedar hacker group seems to have successfully remained unnoticed by the security community for the past five years.
