An Israeli doctor examined the woman from the haredi town of Modi’in Illit in Moscow on Wednesday, and found that she was healthy and did not seem to have been hurt in Syria.

The young woman reportedly crossed into Syria several weeks ago. The Syrian state news agency said on Wednesday that she crossed the border “by mistake” and was immediately arrested.

Israel will supply Syria with coronavirus vaccines as part of the agreement to bring a young Israeli woman who crossed the border into Syria back to Israel, N12 reported Saturday citing Asharq Al-Awsat.