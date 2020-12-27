Israel, UAE plotting to eliminate UNRWA - report

The report alleged that this has been underway since Israel and the UAE announced normalization between them in August.

It further claimed that these developments led to an "exodus of senior and other staff" and a work culture "characterized by low morale, fear of retaliation... distrust, secrecy, bullying, intimidation, and marginalization... and management that is highly dysfunctional, with a significant breakdown of the regular accountability structure". The ethics report claimed that since 2015, members of UNRWA's inner circle have been steadily consolidating their power, but that the situation escalated markedly from the beginning of 2018, coinciding with the US decision to remove its funding, serving "as an excuse for an extreme concentration of decision making power in members of the 'clique.'"

Much of the report focuses on allegations surrounding the conduct of Krahenbuhl, who took up the post in March 2014, citing a range of corrupt and unprofessional activities.

Shortly after the details of the report became known, the Netherlands and Switzerland suspended their funding of UNRWA. They were followed in August 2019 by the government of New Zealand.

In doing so, Abu Dhabi would be rallying to a long-standing demand from Israel, insisting for years that UNRWA is obstructing peace.The UN agency UNRWA was established 70 years ago to supply aid to Palestinian refugees, and its mandate is renewed every three years.Last year in November, the UN General Assembly approved the extension of UNRWA’s mandate for three more years, only a week after its commissioner-general Pierre Krahenbuhl resigned after a UN ethics report alleged mismanagement and abuses of authority among senior officials of the agency.While the main UN agency dealing with refugees – UNHCR – concentrates on resettling them, facilitating their voluntary repatriation or their local integration and resettlement, UNRWA maintains millions of people as refugees decade after decade, expanding the numbers year after year.