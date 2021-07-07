Israeli arrested for 'serious security offenses' against state - report

According to N12, the the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court approved the publication of the arrest on Wednesday. An Israeli citizen was arrested by Shin Bet forces a few weeks ago on suspicion of committing "serious security offenses which undermine national security," Israeli media reported on Wednesday.According to N12, the the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court approved the publication of the arrest on Wednesday.

The suspect, whose personal details have not yet been revealed to the public, was reportedly detained for 20 days without the option to see a lawyer.

His lawyers, attorneys Avi Chimi and Moshe Weiss, responded to the publication of the arrest: "Despite the bombastic headline, this is a suspicion that will end with a weak response. Our client is a loyal citizen of the State of Israel and it is not for nothing that the court ordered his release today."