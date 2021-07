The young, up-and-coming artist faced backlash when an old interview resurfaced, where she said the BDS "does a good job."

"I do not support BDS and I never did," she wrote in her Instagram story.

"I love Israel and I do not condone any type of boycott against my country and my people. I disapprove of extremism of all kinds," Erez added.

Israeli artist Noga Erez posted an Instagram story on Thursday, clarifying she does not support Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS.)