Israeli killed at a Rishon Lezion mall shooting incident

A 20-year-old Israeli man was shot and killed in a shooting incident on Wednesday at HaZahav Mall in Rishon Lezion, according to Magen David Adom (MDA).

According to N12, the victim is an ex-convict who got released from prison only two days ago, after serving two years in prison for drug-related charges.

MDA paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man but ultimately had to determine his death on the spot.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

A crowd can be seen gathering around the MDA ambulance following the shooting.

Israel Police helicopters are currently chasing the culprits, who escaped the scene with a motorcycle.

The crime scene in Rishon Leziyon on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

This is a developing story.