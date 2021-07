Representatives from various Israeli ministries visited the NSO headquarters on Tuesday, the Defense Ministry announced.

According to the announcement, they paid the visit to begin assessing the security breach allegations brought against the NSO's Pegasus.

Pegasus was developed by Israeli firm NSO and was accused of being used by the Moroccan government against French President Emmanuel Macron.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has traveled to Paris to meet Macron and discuss the matter.