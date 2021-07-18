The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Massive data leak uncovers human rights abuses using Israeli tech - report

The leak contains a list of over 50,000 phone numbers that the report estimated were identified as "people of interest" by clients of Israeli spyware company NSO Group since 2016.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
JULY 18, 2021 22:55
SECURITY SURVEILLANCE monitors. Privacy advocates argue that even if the official transfer of data does not identify individuals, anyone who wants to abuse the information to invade an individual’s privacy can do so with ease (photo credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS)
(photo credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS)
An investigation into a massive data leak by the Guardian and 16 other media organizations published on Sunday suggests "widespread and continuing abuse" of the Israeli company NSO Group's hacking spyware, Pegasus, by authoritarian governments around the world.
While the company highlights its successes in blocking ISIS terror attacks and cracking drug and pornography rings in Europe, Africa and Oceania, critics have long said its software has also been used to abuse human rights in Mexico, Morocco and elsewhere.
In a report published earlier this month, NSO claimed they had canceled contracts with 5 clients since 2016, at a loss of $100 million or NIS 330 million.
The leak contains a list of over 50,000 phone numbers that the report estimated were identified as "people of interest" by NSO clients since 2016. 
While simply being on the list does not necessarily reveal whether a device was infected with the spyware, a reporting consortium known as the 'Pegasus Project' believes the data is indicative of the potential targets NSO’s government clients identified in advance of possible surveillance attempts.
The Guardian also reported that forensics analysis of some phones whose numbers appeared on the list showed more than half had traces of the Pegasus spyware.
The report said that The Guardian and its media partners will be revealing the identities of people whose numbers appeared on the list starting on Sunday, with at least 10 lawyers, an opposition politician and at least five journalists from Hungary.
Two of the journalists on the list - who work at a Hungarian partner of the Pegasus Project, the investigative outlet Direkt36 - were successfully infected with the spyware, including the relatively well-known reporter, Szabolcs Panyi.
Forensic analysis of his device by Amnesty International stated conclusively that Panyi's phone had been repeatedly compromised by Pegasus during a seven-month period in 2019, with the infection often coming soon after comment requests made by Panyi to Hungarian government officials.
NSO Group said in response to the revelation that it “does not have access to the data of its customers’ targets”. 
The company also cast doubt on the significance of the leaked data, saying it was misinterpreted and that the company would “continue to investigate all credible claims of misuse and take appropriate action”.
Also revealed to be on the list was freelance Mexican reporter Cecilio Pineda Birto, a freelance reporter who was murdered in March of 2017, only a few hours after he broadcast on Facebook live accusing state police and local politicians of colluding with a violent local capo known as El Tequilero.
While his phone was selected as a possible target for surveillance by a Mexican NSO client, it disappeared from the scene of his murder, making it impossible to determine whether the phone had indeed been infected with Pegasus.
While NSO rightly claimed that his location at a car wash could have been tracked by other means, the Guardian claims that the attackers knew precisely where to find him, despite the hammock he was laying in not being visible from the street.
The report revealed that at least 26 Mexican journalists’ phone numbers appear on the list, including freelance investigative reporters, senior editors from major Mexican major news organizations and former New York Times bureau chief Azam Ahmed.
 
The report also reportedly uncovered new evidence that NSO spyware was used to try and monitor people close to Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi both before and after his death.
The report claims that, according to peer-reviewed forensic analysis of her device - a woman in Khashoggi’s inner circle was hacked four days after his murder. 
The report also said that following Khashoggi's assassination at the Suadi consulate in Istanbul in October of 2018, multiple close associates of Khashoggi's were targeted, even going so far as to monitor Khashoggi's wife, Hanan Elatr, on four separate occasions using text messages which came from the UAE.
Last February, US intelligence confirmed that the assasination of Khashoggi was approved by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, though Riyadh has denied these reports.
The numbers of more than 180 journalists are also reportedly listed in the data, including executives at some of the world's largest and most well-known media organizations. The first number of these prominent journalists to be released on Sunday was Financial Times editor, Roula Khalaf.
The Guardian teased readers by noting that the list of leaked numbers, which the report claims include "hundreds of business executives, religious figures, academics, NGO employees, union officials and government officials, including cabinet ministers, presidents and prime ministers."
The report added that the immediate family members of one world leader were on the list, indicating the ruler may have been looking to investigate his own relatives. 
The phone numbers on the leaked list span more than 45 countries across four continents, with the majority - more than 15,000 numbers - coming from Mexico, followed by Morocco and the United Arab Emirates - whose clients selected more than 10,000 numbers.
Ten governments were reportedly believed to be NSO customers who were actively entering numbers into the system, including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Bahrain, Morocco, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Hungary, India and the UAE.

While NSO Group claimed in a response that the report was merely misleading, the governments of Hungary, Rwanda, Morocco and India have all denounced the report fully and denied the allegations which have been leveled against them regarding the Pegasus software.


