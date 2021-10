Israeli musician Yuval Mesner, who had previously served jail time for raping a teenager in 1989, has passed away at the age of 56.

Mesner was a cellist and music producer and is succeeded by his two children.

In 1989 Mesner was found guilty of raping an 18-year-old girl and served a six-month prison sentence followed by a year of probation. The sentence was criticized by many who felt it was too lenient.