Israeli National Service volunteers' salaries to rise by 50%

The salaries of Israeli National Service volunteers will rise by 50% starting from 2022, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman announced on Monday.

The rise means that beginning in 2022, National Service volunteers will earn a monthly "subsistence cost" of NIS 810 compared to only NIS 540 currently.

It is estimated that NIS 60 million will be deducted from the Prime Minister's office's and Finance Ministry's budgets to facilitate the raise.

Earlier in November, it was announced the salaries of IDF soldiers will also be raised by 50% by the new year.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett praised the decision, saying it was “the least we can do for the soldiers who are guarding us.”

National Service volunteers ceremony at the president residence (credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)

The National Service is an alternative option for Israelis ineligible or exempt from military service, either due to conscientious objection, religious constraints, medical reasons, or otherwise.

A poll conducted by the National Service found that 62% of respondents believe that the service and those who enlist in it are undervalued.

"I want to say to the men and women of the National Service - we love you," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said.

"It was appropriate to raise the salaries of National Service volunteers just as we raised the salaries of IDF soldiers," Bennett added.

"The decision to raise the subsistence costs for National Service volunteers at the same time we have increased them for IDF soldiers is a step taken to encourage young Israelis to serve for the State of Israel, either as a soldier or a volunteer," Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman said.

"We will continue to express our appreciation to volunteers, not only in words but in actions," Liberman added.