COVID-19: Masks wearing to no longer be required in Israel as of Sunday

Israel will lift the requirement to wear masks outdoors starting from Sunday, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced Thursday, adding that he instructed the ministry’s Director General Chezy Levy to sign a directive for this purpose.

The move had been under discussion for several weeks, but authorities decided to wait until the end of the national holidays of Yom Hazikaron and Yom Haatzmaut fearing that maskless celebrations might lead to a spike in the cases.

The vast majority of experts agree that the risk of contracting the coronavirus outdoor is very limited.

“Moreover, we see that many people don’t actually wear masks anymore anyway. Therefore, at this point, with a low number of cases and a majority of the population vaccinated or recovered, it would make sense from epidemiologic and public health perspectives to lift the requirement.” “We know that wearing masks outdoors is not as effective as doing it indoors,” Dr. Eyal Leshem, the director of the Center for Travel Medicine and Tropical Diseases at Sheba Medical Center, told The Jerusalem Post last week.“Moreover, we see that many people don’t actually wear masks anymore anyway. Therefore, at this point, with a low number of cases and a majority of the population vaccinated or recovered, it would make sense from epidemiologic and public health perspectives to lift the requirement.”

Israel has currently only 3,000 active cases , down from several dozens of thousands last week.

"The masks are intended to protect us from the coronavirus,” Edelstein said. “After our health professionals came to the conclusion that they are no longer needed outdoors, I decided to allow it according to their recommendation.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

“The level of morbidity in Israel is very low thanks to our successful vaccination campaign, and thus we can ease up further restrictions for you, citizens of Israel,” he said. “I ask you to still carry a mask in order to enter closed buildings. Together we will keep the morbidity low.”