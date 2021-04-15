The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
COVID-19: Masks wearing to no longer be required in Israel as of Sunday

Most experts agree that the risk of contracting the coronavirus outdoor is very limited.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
APRIL 15, 2021 20:35
Israelis are seen shopping in Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market before the country goes into full lockdown, on January 7, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israelis are seen shopping in Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market before the country goes into full lockdown, on January 7, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel will lift the requirement to wear masks outdoors starting from Sunday, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced Thursday, adding that he instructed the ministry’s Director General Chezy Levy to sign a directive for this purpose.
The move had been under discussion for several weeks, but authorities decided to wait until the end of the national holidays of Yom Hazikaron and Yom Haatzmaut fearing that maskless celebrations might lead to a spike in the cases.
The vast majority of experts agree that the risk of contracting the coronavirus outdoor is very limited.
“We know that wearing masks outdoors is not as effective as doing it indoors,” Dr. Eyal Leshem, the director of the Center for Travel Medicine and Tropical Diseases at Sheba Medical Center, told The Jerusalem Post last week.
“Moreover, we see that many people don’t actually wear masks anymore anyway. Therefore, at this point, with a low number of cases and a majority of the population vaccinated or recovered, it would make sense from epidemiologic and public health perspectives to lift the requirement.”
Israel has currently only 3,000 active cases, down from several dozens of thousands last week. 
"The masks are intended to protect us from the coronavirus,” Edelstein said. “After our health professionals came to the conclusion that they are no longer needed outdoors, I decided to allow it according to their recommendation.”
“The level of morbidity in Israel is very low thanks to our successful vaccination campaign, and thus we can ease up further restrictions for you, citizens of Israel,” he said. “I ask you to still carry a mask in order to enter closed buildings. Together we will keep the morbidity low.”
Also on Sunday, the education system will resume functioning in full after over a year. All children will go back studying in their classrooms with no more capsules.


