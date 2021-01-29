'Israel's hospitals will soon have to make life-or-death choices'

In the interview she also talked about Green Zones. Expressing hope that, if the lockdown is extended by one week, schools might open in so-called 'Green Zones.' Parts of the country with low COVID-19 infection rates. "We want there to be [in Israel] more Green Zones," she said, adding that, "if we say [to people] open restaurants or culture events in Green Zones everyone will flock from all over the country [to these spaces]." Education, she pointed out, doesn't attract such interest from out-of-town people. Israel is "approaching an Italian situation" with hospitals having to make life-or-death decisions on which patients will get life-saving treatment, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis told N12 news on Friday.In the interview she also talked about Green Zones. Expressing hope that, if the lockdown is extended by one week, schools might open in so-called 'Green Zones.' Parts of the country with low COVID-19 infection rates. "We want there to be [in Israel] more Green Zones," she said, adding that, "if we say [to people] open restaurants or culture events in Green Zones everyone will flock from all over the country [to these spaces]." Education, she pointed out, doesn't attract such interest from out-of-town people.

She said that only 5% of the country's population live in Green Zones and because of that "we must reduce the infection rates."

she said that "each and everyone of us has this responsibility."