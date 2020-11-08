Jared Kushner approaches Donald Trump about conceding election - report

President Donald Trump was approached by his son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, over conceding the election to presumptive President-elect Joe Biden, CNN reported.Trump is contesting the results in several states and has already begun legal action of recounts and alleged voting interference.“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over," Trump said in a statement on Saturday. “Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated."
"The observers were not allowed into the counting rooms. I won the election....Bad things happened which our observers were not allowed to see.," Trump tweeted.He also alleged that millions of mail-in ballots were sent to people who never asked for them. However, this tweet was flagged by Twitter for being a disputed claim about alleged election fraud.
"Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access," Trump's statement continued."So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands."None of the outgoing president's claims have been substantiated. A drawn-out legal fight by Trump that triggers recounts of ballots in several US states could hold up many vital transition-related activities, as happened in 2000, when George W. Bush wasn't declared the victor until five weeks after the election.Biden was named President-elect on Sunday after the states of Pennsylvania and Nevada were called in his favor, taking him past the 270 electoral votes needed to oust Trump from the White House. Reuters contributed to this report.