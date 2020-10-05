JLM Municipality sponsors event, violates COVID-19 restrictions -report

The gathering, meant to provide residents with a sense of relief during these challenging times, was the celebration of Simchat Beit Hashoeivah (lit. "Rejoicing of the Water-Drawing House"), a special celebration held by Jews during Hol Hamoed, the intermediate days of Sukkot.

Opposition leader of the Jerusalem Municipality Ofer Berkovitch released a statement following the report of the gathering, condemning Mayor Moshe Lion for allowing it.

"Tonight we've seen a severe violation of guidelines and events being sponsored by the city itself, which cause gatherings and endanger the lives of people. Moshe Lion continues to ignore the health of Jerusalem's residents in favor of his political interests," Berkovitch stated.

However, the event attracted a big crowed, and was held in complete violation of coronavirus restrictions.