Joint List appeals to foreign emissaries: Stop the right-wing marches

"The planned provocations throughout the occupied Palestinian territories could be an opportunity for settler violence against Palestinian civilians, backed by the army. This is because the march organizers have announced that they plan to "stop the illegal Arab takeover by foot," reads the letter. "This event could provoke a general escalation similar to what we experienced in May... These marches will only take place in the occupied Palestinian territories and therefore require international attention. We ask you to do everything in your power to put pressure on the Israeli government to prevent the marches and the planned provocation, which could lead to bloodshed. "