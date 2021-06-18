The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Joint List appeals to foreign emissaries: Stop the right-wing marches

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 18, 2021 12:20
The Joint List on Friday called on the diplomatic teams in several embassies in Israel to intervene and stop marches planned by some right-wing Israeli groups. 
The party sent letters to ambassadors in Israel warning them of the planned marches set for Monday, which the organizers have justified with, according to the Joint List, "fighting for the land and country."
The letter was sent to the German, British, US and French embassies ,among others.
"The planned provocations throughout the occupied Palestinian territories could be an opportunity for settler violence against Palestinian civilians, backed by the army. This is because the march organizers have announced that they plan to "stop the illegal Arab takeover by foot," reads the letter.
"This event could provoke a general escalation similar to what we experienced in May... These marches will only take place in the occupied Palestinian territories and therefore require international attention. We ask you to do everything in your power to put pressure on the Israeli government to prevent the marches and the planned provocation, which could lead to bloodshed. "
