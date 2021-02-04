The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Joint List employee clashes with Itamar Ben-Gvir in the Knesset

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 4, 2021 21:39
A physical confrontation developed on Thursday evening in the Knesset between Arab employees for the Joint List political party and leader of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party Itamar Ben-Gvir.  
In a video of the incident showed Joint List personnel Raja Zaatry shoving Ben-Gvir. 
"The Joint List is terrified," Ben-Gvir said after the unusual incident. "They know that when I make it into the Knesset their party will come to an end," he added.
