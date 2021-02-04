Joint List employee clashes with Itamar Ben-Gvir in the Knesset

In a video of the incident showed Joint List personnel Raja Zaatry shoving Ben-Gvir.

"The Joint List is terrified," Ben-Gvir said after the unusual incident. "They know that when I make it into the Knesset their party will come to an end," he added.

A physical confrontation developed on Thursday evening in the Knesset between Arab employees for the Joint List political party and leader of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party Itamar Ben-Gvir.