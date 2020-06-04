Joint List MK tests positive for coronavirus

Joint List MK Sami Abu Shehadeh tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday night.Shehadeh entered isolation two days prior after his driver tested positive for the novel COVID-19. The rest of the Balad party, a faction of the Joint List, was in his presence, as well, and are all currently in quarantine. The driver had additionally been at the Knesset the previous Tuesday. After being notified by Shehadeh, Knesset Officer Yosef Griff sent a message to all MKs saying that if anyone had been in the driver's presence, they must follow the Health Ministry guidelines and do what is necessary to stop the spread of the virus, according to Israel's Ynet News.Shehadeh asked anyone that has been in close proximity with him recently to go into immediate isolation on his Twitter page."I ask everyone to follow the instructions of the Health Ministry and that everyone internalize that the campaign is not over yet," Shehadeh wrote. "The virus still exists between us and the return to normal is helping the virus spread in a large and fast way."In a separate post in Arabic, he said that part of the issue is that people are not following the rules and guidelines set forth by the Health Ministry.