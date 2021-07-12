Jordan: Ex-royal official sentenced to 15 years for plot to overthrow king
By REUTERS
JULY 12, 2021 11:10
A Jordanian court on Monday sentenced a former royal confidant, Bassem Awadallah, alongside a minor royal to 15 years in jail on charges of attempting to destabilize the monarchy.
The court said it had confirmed evidence backing the charges against the pair and that they had both been determined to harm the monarchy by pushing former heir to the throne Prince Hamza as an alternative to the king.
